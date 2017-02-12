 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi
 
Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om booked for ‘ripping off’ woman’s clothes

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 8:02 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 8:02 am IST
The victim alleged that the duo attacked her and ripped off her clothes to humiliate her in full public view a few days ago at Rajghat.
 Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om (Photo: file)

New Delhi: A woman has accused former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Swami Om and his associate of allegedly outraging her modesty by ripping off her clothes, police said on Sunday.

A case in this regard has been registered at IP Estate police station, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Swami Om and his associate Santosh Anand allegedly ripped off her clothes on February 7.

The victim alleged that the duo attacked her and ripped off her clothes in an attempt to humiliate her in full public view a few days ago at Rajghat area here, police said.

She also alleged that they threatened her of dire consequences and abused her. The attackers then fled from the spot after she screamed for help, they said.

"Acting on the compliant, a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC has been registered against Swami Om and his associate. The victim will record her statement on Monday before the magistrate. Police will take necessary action against the accused," said a senior police officer.

The officer added that both parties had a history of dispute.

