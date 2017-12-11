search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Telangana: Cybercrime gangs going rural, phishing cases soar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Dec 11, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 1:41 am IST
So far, around 900 cybercrime cases are registered in the state. Of these, 30 per cent are phishing frauds.
 The CID is now focusing more on training and drafting standard operation procedures for cybercrime units in the state. (Representational image)
  The CID is now focusing more on training and drafting standard operation procedures for cybercrime units in the state. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A majority of the victims of online phishing scams in the state now hail from remote villages, according to cybercrime officials. Conmen, according to the officials have now been focussing more on rural areas. “Cases of phishing, where conmen loot money after obtaining the PIN and CVV, are now on the rise in rural areas. In cities, such cases have come down these days,” said an official of the CID cybercrime unit. 

Despite awareness programmes through the local language, they are still falling prey to such gangs mostly based in North India, officials added. Several cases have been referred to the CID.  So far, around 900 cybercrime cases are registered in the state. Of these, 30 per cent are phishing frauds. “Most of the phishing scams take place in rural areas. A few people, who lose small amounts, just lodge the complaint and don’t pursue it,” the officials said.

 

In phishing calls, the caller introduces himself as a representative of a bank and asks the victim to part with his CVV, PIN details which are generally used to payments on recharge on e-wallets, phone service packs and for shopping. In 2016, 713 cyber fraud  cases were registered in the state, according to the NCRB data, and they were related to personal vengeance, sexual harassment, and phishing. The CID is now focusing more on training and drafting standard operation procedures for cybercrime units in the state. 

Tags: online phishing scams, cybercrime cases, awareness programmes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta gets Private replies, Picture in Picture mode and more

The PiP feature enables users to multitask while taking a video call. The app now has a new icon that will prompt when a user is taking a video call. After selecting the icon, a picture in picture mode will start in a new window. Users can also resize the video window.
 

Tragic death! Body of Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found in Gujarat's Sabarmati river

Santok who was assisted by Jasprit’s father, Jasbir in a family business, later sold the business after the death of the Jasbir.(Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Hitman for Pablo Escobar re-arrested for partying, violating parole

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname Popeye, was paroled in 2014 after confessing to hundreds of murders. (Photo: AP)
 

Twitter roast Rohit Sharma's India as Suranga Lakmal stars in Dharamsala ODI

Suranga Lakmal ripped apart the Indian top order with four wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Doctor outraged over Facebook banning viral photo of woman delivering her own baby

Facebook banned photo of a woman delivering her own baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

The Navy is expecting a clearance from the defence ministry for handing over the TU-142 aircraft to the state government by the end of December. (Screengrab/YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Minor held for theft bid

Police is trying to verify his age based on ID proof.

Hyderabad: Study suggests more random checks

The Hyderabad traffic police offcials also  started surprise drunken driving checks which reduced number of cases, said senior traffic officials. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad pubs blamed for female drunk driving

Women today live in an open society and there are many avenues to socialise for them. (Representational Image)

Driver robs elderly under disguise, held

Police charged the accused, Chiteti Narahari alias Nani, with involvement in eight cases of robbery and recovered items worth Rs 7.2 lakh from him.

Hyderabad: Female drunk drivers get away scot-free

Nineteen women drivers landed in the police net and were booked this year, against nine in the previous year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham