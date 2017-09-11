Nation, Crime

UP: Muslim woman makes painting of PM Modi, CM Adityanath, thrown out

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 2:41 am IST
According to reports, Nagma Parveen was married to Parvez Khan in Basarikpur village under Sikandarpur police circle last year.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: A Muslim woman was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her in-laws’ house in Ballia district after she made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to reports, Nagma Parveen was married to Parvez Khan in Basarikpur village under Sikandarpur police circle last year. SP Anil Kumar said that Nagma was fond of painting and her father Shamsher Khan has alleged that she was thrown out of the house after made a painting of the PM and the CM.

Tags: yogi adityanath, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked after discovering bladder stone the size of an ostrich egg

The man complained of pain and difficulty urinating (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Pakistani hairdresser can use up to 15 scissors at once

The barber charges close to Rs 100 for a 20 minute haircut (Photo: YouTube)
 

Premier League: 5 things learnt as Stoke City draws with Manchester United

(Photo: AP)
 

Girl from MP set to undergo treatment for condition that makes her shed skin

A hospital from Spain has agreed to treat her for free (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Aus: R Ashwin, Jadeja rested; Shami, Umesh recalled to squad for 1st 3 ODIs

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on Australia in five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The series will begin on September 17. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chennai: Not aware victim was a minor, says arrested doctor

Dr Jayaprakas, a GH doctor, in Arani and two others were held 2 days after a 15-year old was forced into flesh trade (Representational Image)

Former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan’s home raided

Sources said Jayanthi is abroad and is likely to return “very shortly”

Telangana: Cop, son die in road mishap

Police said he started in his friend’s car on Friday night for his village (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu: Teacher gets 5-year jail for sexually assaulting minor

Based on the girl’s parent’s complaint, he was arrested him and case was filed against him before the Mahila court (Representational Image)

Telangana: Teacher’s body dumped on two-wheeler

Srinivas did not return and the family approached Subedari police (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham