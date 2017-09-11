UP: Muslim woman makes painting of PM Modi, CM Adityanath, thrown out

Lucknow: A Muslim woman was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her in-laws’ house in Ballia district after she made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to reports, Nagma Parveen was married to Parvez Khan in Basarikpur village under Sikandarpur police circle last year. SP Anil Kumar said that Nagma was fond of painting and her father Shamsher Khan has alleged that she was thrown out of the house after made a painting of the PM and the CM.