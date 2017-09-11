Hyderabad: 11-year-old girl made to stand in boy’s washroom

The staff member dragged her forcefully to the boys’ washroom and told her to stand inside for some time as a punishment for not wearing the uniform. (Representational Image

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old girl student was made to stand in the boys’ washroom by non-teaching staff in Rao’s High School in BHEL, as punishment for not wearing the school uniform.

Parents of the children immediately complained to the school principal, but say they got no assurance that such a thing would not happen in future.

Around 2 pm on Saturday, Priyanka (name changed) wanted to use the washroom on the first floor. A non-teaching member of the staff noticed that she was not wearing the school uniform and demanded an explanation. Before the girl could answer, the staff member dragged her forcefully to the boys’ washroom and told her to stand inside for some time as a punishment for not wearing the uniform.

Priyanka’s parents wrote a letter to the principal complaining of such treatment. A copy of the letter was also sent to the child rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham.