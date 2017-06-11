 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and rival captains as India take on South Africa – will hold key in the outcome of what is termed as virtual quarterfinal clash in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: PTI / AFP) Live| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli seeks spot in semis
 
Nation, Crime

Telangana: Tribal woman raped by 2 forest employees

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
The two men, both contractual employees working at the forest base camp in the district, spotted the women and started following them.
 The victim along with a group of tribals on Saturday went to Tadvai police station on Saturday and lodged a complaint against the two men. (Representational Image)

Warangal: Two forest department employees allegedly raped a 22-year-old tribal woman in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, police said.

The victim, a resident of Musalammapenta hamlet near Bhayakkapet village in Tadvai mandal, along with two other women went to a nearby forest area on Friday night to collect mahua flowers.

The two men, both contractual employees working at the forest base camp in the district, spotted the women and started following them.

While the other two women managed to escape, the men caught hold of the victim and allegedly raped her, district Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran said.

The two other women later reached their hamlet and informed the tribals about the incident.

The victim along with a group of tribals on Saturday went to Tadvai police station on Saturday and lodged a complaint against the two men following which they arrested, the SP said.

A case under relevant IPC sections for rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation was registered against the accused, he said.

A police team was sent to the scene to collect more evidence in connection with the offence, the officer added.

Location: India, Telangana

