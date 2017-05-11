Nation, Crime

Puducherry: Youth hacked to death, severed head thrown inside police station

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 10:10 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 10:10 am IST
The body of the deceased, identified as Swethan, was dumped in a lake bed in Bahoor village of Puducherry.
Puducherry: A 17-year-old youth was on Wednesday hacked to death in Puducherry by members of an unidentified gang who severed his head and threw it inside a police station in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The body of the deceased, identified as Swethan, was dumped in a lake bed in Bahoor village of Puducherry.

Police of both the neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are probing the incident.

The body was shifted to the Puducherry government hospital for post mortem.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the gory crime.

