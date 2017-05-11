Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Man killed, body cut into pieces, head placed in gunny bag

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 5:00 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 5:00 pm IST
A police team went there last night after the house owner informed them about a foul smell emanating from the rented portion of his place.
Two identity cards in the name of Vivek V Jha and Bhanu Kumar Jha were also found in the room. (Photo: Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A mutilated body of an unidentified man was found in a house in Chandra Nagar area in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The body of the man, aged around 30, was cut into pieces with the head kept in a gunny bag and other parts in different shelves of a room in the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar Zone) Y Sai Shekhar said.

A police team went there last night after the house owner informed them about a foul smell emanating from the rented portion of his place.

When the police opened the door, they found thick blood stains on the floor of the room, the DCP said.

"During further probe, the head was found in a gunny bag. Police also found fresh plastered area near the shelves and when they opened it, the torso, legs and hands were found in different shelves. A hexa blade was also found at the spot," he said.

Two identity cards in the name of Vivek V Jha and Bhanu Kumar Jha were also found in the room. They had been staying in the rented portion of the house since around one year. But, since one week they were not in their room, the DCP said.

The duo, who were employed in a company here, appear to be from Bihar, he said.

"It's the body of an unidentified male and seems to have been kept in the room around 4-5 days ago. Efforts are on to identify the deceased and also the person who committed this crime," the DCP said.

"We are investigating from different angles and have formed five teams to trace the two persons who are absconding from the room," he said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), Jeedimetla police inspector C Shanker Reddy told PTI.

Further probe is on in the matter, police said.

Tags: man mutilated, hyderabad news, head in gunny bag
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

