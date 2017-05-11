Bhaiya said good for health: Girl, 8, inserts finger into a child’s vagina in MP

Bhopal: An eight-year-old girl who had injured another seven-year-old girl by inserting her fingers into the latter’s vagina, said she had learnt it from her ‘bhaiya’ that it was good for health.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the older girl during interrogation had said, “Bhaiya ne bola ye sehat ke liye achcha hai (brother said this is good for health)”.

She had further added, “He used to sleep with me every day. Whenever I complained of pain, he used to tell me it is good for health,” the girl revealed.

With the older girl’s statements making it evident that she had been molested, the police interrogated further to discover that the abuse had gone for around two months.

Police also found out that the man she referred to as ‘Bhaiya’ was a peon at an orphanage for under-6 years where the girl had been put up earlier. She was shifted to the current orphanage as soon as officials discovered she was eight years old.

The 30-year old peon was arrested soon after. On the other hand, the injured younger girl was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The older girl had lost her parents a few years back and used to beg on trains before she was rescued by NGO Child Line. She is currently being counselled.