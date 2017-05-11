Nation, Crime

Bhaiya said good for health: Girl, 8, inserts finger into a child’s vagina in MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 11, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 12:34 pm IST
Investigation revealed that the older girl was molested for around two months by the man she called 'bhaiyya'.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Bhopal: An eight-year-old girl who had injured another seven-year-old girl by inserting her fingers into the latter’s vagina, said she had learnt it from her ‘bhaiya’ that it was good for health.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the older girl during interrogation had said, “Bhaiya ne bola ye sehat ke liye achcha hai (brother said this is good for health)”.

She had further added, “He used to sleep with me every day. Whenever I complained of pain, he used to tell me it is good for health,” the girl revealed.

With the older girl’s statements making it evident that she had been molested, the police interrogated further to discover that the abuse had gone for around two months.

Police also found out that the man she referred to as ‘Bhaiya’ was a peon at an orphanage for under-6 years where the girl had been put up earlier. She was shifted to the current orphanage as soon as officials discovered she was eight years old.

The 30-year old peon was arrested soon after. On the other hand, the injured younger girl was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The older girl had lost her parents a few years back and used to beg on trains before she was rescued by NGO Child Line. She is currently being counselled. 

Tags: molestation, child abuse, sexual abuse, orphanages, child services, child line
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Rally car dangerously misses falling off cliff in Spain

Tomasz Kasperczyk was driving in the FIA European Rally Championship when the incident happened. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Security experts discover global flaw in Android’s app system

(Representational image)
 

Video | Xiaomi Mi6 put through stringent tests, will it survive?

(Image: JerryRigEverything)
 

This new method can help fight against breast cancer

A deep-learning computer network has been developed that can accurately identify and delineate breast cancers on the digital tissue slides.
 

Nokia 3310 is arriving in some countries in two weeks, but what about India?

Earlier reports suggested HMD Global will release the Nokia 3310 in India by the end of June.
 

Watch | SpaceX tests launch of the ‘world’s most powerful rocket’

(Image: SpaceX)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

C'garh: Horticulture official makes obscene gestures at woman employee, held

The victim informed her parents about it following which they lodged a police complaint on May 9. (Representational image/File)

Puducherry: Youth hacked to death, severed head thrown inside police station

Police of both the neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are probing the incident. (Representational image/File)

Hyderabad: Loan shark petrol bombs man, child

SR Nagar Police booked a case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and took Shyam into custody. (Representational image)

UP: 24-year-old jealous man stabs sisters to death

Saurav Sharma has been arrested by the police with the scissor used to kill the sisters, IG Zone A Satish Ganesh said. (Photo: File/Representational)

UP: 16-yr-old neighbour rapes 10-yr-old mentally challenged girl

The incident took place on Monday when the girl had gone to the fields and her neighour, a 16-year-old youth, raped her, the police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham