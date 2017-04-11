Kerala man kills parents, sister to ‘separate souls from bodies’

Thiruvananthapuram: A man who was arrested for killing four people, told police that he allegedly committed the crime as part of an experiment to ‘detach souls from human bodies’.

According to a Hindustan Times report, psychiatrists were called in after to interrogate the suspect, who also suffered from bipolar disorder. The suspect had claimed that the murders were part of an experiment in the field of astral projection.

Astral projection involves separating one’s soul from its physical body to create an out-of-body experience.

The suspect was fascinated by the concept after coming back from Australia where he studied.

Many pieces of circumstantial evidence had pointed to the culpability of Cadell Jeansen Raja, who was arrested on Monday and was being interrogated in connection with the murder of four including his parents and sister.

The police, during the first day of probe on Sunday, identified the fuel pump at Pattom from where he purchased litres of petrol to burn the bodies. Until minutes before the house was set ablaze, he deliberately tried to hide his presence in the house.

Furthermore, he is suspected to have laced the food eaten by his parents professor Raja Thankam, 60, Dr Jean Padma, 58, and sister Carol, 25, before allegedly murdering them.

Phenol was purchased to camouflage the smell of putrefying bodies and police has identified the source. He stayed with the three dead bodies for over a day planning various ways to dispose them. Finally, he hacked his blind relative Anitha Jane, 70, into pieces on Friday.

In order to avoid the maid, he asked her to cook food and keep it at his relative’s house but did not show up there.

The police were verifying whether a gaming addiction has served as a catalyst to his allegedly murdering his family. Cadell was sent to Philippines to study MBBS but discontinued his studies claiming computer engineering was his forte. Later he studied engineering in Australia but returned home after flunking. He has reportedly co-developed a gaming search engine which he sold to a multinational company earning big bucks that helped him thrive.