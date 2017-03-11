Attack was unprovoked, says UP man whose wife chopped off his penis

Nation, Crime

'I felt that there was someone else in the room and was holding me from back as she landed the blows'.
Image for representational purpose only.
  Image for representational purpose only.

Ghaziabad: A 33-year-old man whose wife chopped off his penis has said that the attacked was unprovoked, adding that she didn't act alone.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the victim said that someone had hit him with a grinding stone, following which he lost control and collapsed.

"I was in a towel after taking a bath. She inflicted three blows on my private parts one after the other. I felt that there was someone else in the room and was holding me from back as she landed the blows," he was quoted in the report.

The victim's wife was arrested after she surrendered before the police. She reportedly told the police that she did not feel a bit of remorse over her action as her husband 'tortured her by not having a physical relationship with her and avoided having children with her.'

“He used to boast about his manhood and told me that he can have children with other women but not me. I have no regrets as I suffered a lot of humiliation and mental torture. I had no answers when my relatives asked me the reason for not having children” the woman reportedly told the police.

The victim, a cab driver, called a friend when he regained his senses and was later admitted to a private hospital, where he was brought in a critical condition. The patient suffered major blood loss and the severed organ was restored after an operation that lasted five hours, the hospital authorities said.  

