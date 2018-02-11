search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Madhya Pradesh district collector slaps ‘army jawan’ over abuse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 11, 2018, 2:46 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 2:46 am IST
The district collector allegedly first pushed the youth to one side by picking his hand and then slapped him.
A video showing the visibly upset youth asking the district collector to explain for his action went viral immediately after the incident. (Representational image)
 A video showing the visibly upset youth asking the district collector to explain for his action went viral immediately after the incident. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A youth, who identified himself as an Army jawan, was on Saturday slapped in public by a district collector of Madhya Pradesh, leaving the onlookers shell shocked.

The unsavoury incident took place when the local administration was clearing encroachments in the district headquarters town of Morena in the presence of the district collector Bhaskar Lakskar.

 

A video showing the visibly upset youth asking the district collector to explain for his action went viral immediately after the incident. 

The district collector allegedly first pushed the youth to one side by picking his hand and then slapped him.

The youth, who was heard in the clip identifying himself as an Army jawan, was later seen being pushed away by security personnel.

However, the youth did not file any complaint in connection with the incident in the police station. 

He was taking breakfast in a roadside eatery in the town by parking his bike outside before the incident took place.

The district collector however claimed before the media that the youth first tried to create hurdles in functioning of the government officials and later hurled abuses at him. However, the youth was not available for his comment.

Tags: madhya pradesh, army jawan, security personnel
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Intel’s drone light show breaks world records at Olympics

1,218 Intel Shooting Star drones lit up the sky for the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most drones flown simultaneously.
 

Here’s Samsung’s answer to iPhone X’s notch

The patent shows the smartphone utilising an under-the-display fingerprint sensor, which doubles up as the home button.
 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Proteas win by 5 wickets to keep series alive

It was a team effort from Proteas that helped them register a comprehensive win. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Drunk man beats police during drink and drive check

A case has been booked against Mr Singh under section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Mr Singh is absconding, according to the police. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Spurious pesticide unit raided, 2 held

The arrested were remanded in custody,” said inspector, K. Satish. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Couple held for theft in house

The arrested were identified as Mandala Renuka, 24, and Mandala Madhu Goud, 32, a daily wage earner. (Representational Image)

MLA’S brother arrested for land grab by Cyberabad police

Inspector, P. Jagadeeshwar said that a case of cheating and forgery was registered against Azgar and Meraj. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: LeT operative gets 7 years in prison

The police had booked Bilal Ahmed for “waging war” against Indian Government, possession of arms and explosives and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were imposed on him. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham