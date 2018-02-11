Madhya Pradesh district collector slaps ‘army jawan’ over abuse

A video showing the visibly upset youth asking the district collector to explain for his action went viral immediately after the incident. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A youth, who identified himself as an Army jawan, was on Saturday slapped in public by a district collector of Madhya Pradesh, leaving the onlookers shell shocked.

The unsavoury incident took place when the local administration was clearing encroachments in the district headquarters town of Morena in the presence of the district collector Bhaskar Lakskar.

A video showing the visibly upset youth asking the district collector to explain for his action went viral immediately after the incident.

The district collector allegedly first pushed the youth to one side by picking his hand and then slapped him.

The youth, who was heard in the clip identifying himself as an Army jawan, was later seen being pushed away by security personnel.

However, the youth did not file any complaint in connection with the incident in the police station.

He was taking breakfast in a roadside eatery in the town by parking his bike outside before the incident took place.

The district collector however claimed before the media that the youth first tried to create hurdles in functioning of the government officials and later hurled abuses at him. However, the youth was not available for his comment.