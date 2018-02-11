search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Delhi man stabbed wife to death 21 times with peeler knife, gets life term

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
The court noted that the assault on the woman's head was 'so brutal' that it resulted in fracture of underlying skull bone.
The court said the man had acted in a 'cruel manner' in brutally assaulting his wife without any provocation. (Representational image)
 The court said the man had acted in a 'cruel manner' in brutally assaulting his wife without any provocation. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for brutally stabbing his wife to death 21 times with a peeler knife six years ago.

The court noted that the assault on the woman's head was "so brutal" that it resulted in fracture of underlying skull bone.

 

The high court dismissed the appeal of Devender Dass saying it was without any substance and upheld his conviction and sentence of life imprisonment by the trial court.

The man had murdered his wife on the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, 2012 by stabbing her 21 times with a peeler knife and hitting with a brick. He committed the crime following a quarrel with his wife.

The bench said the man had acted in a "cruel manner" in brutally assaulting his wife without any provocation.

"It is quite evident that Dass had brutally assaulted his wife. So, in our opinion, in the instant case, it cannot be said that the offence committed by Dass is 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder'. It is a case of brutal murder," it said.

Dass had claimed that he was falsely implicated in this case.

The incident had come to light when the man's landlord informed the police.

Tags: crime, delhi crimes, murder, knife
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour: Study

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cadbury owner seeking chocolate tasters

Cadbury looking to hire choclate tasters. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: DG & IGP office staff steals office computer, held

Picture for Representation

Honnavar: Two more arrested in Paresh Mesta murder case

Two more arrested in Paresh Mesta murder case (Representational Image)

Bengaluru man kills wife, takes body to Tamil Nadu forest for burning

Chandrakanth Rajvindhar

Hyderabad: Teacher beats up class V girl

The girl’s bruised hand after she was caned.

Hyderabad: Eve-teaser caught in the act

A. Raju, who was caught redhanded while eve-teasing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham