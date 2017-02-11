Telangana farmer dies in Saudi, kin alleges murder by agent

Srinivas had an argument with his agent Sampath after he landed in Saudi Arabia over commission. His family said that Sampath had killed Srinivas. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Manda Srinivas Reddy, 35, hailing from Siddipet district, inherited an acre from his father. He wanted to buy two more acres in his village as he thought that farming conditions will improve in the new state, and he can provide better education to his two sons.

To fund his dreams he went to Saudi Arabia, but died in suspicious circumstances three weeks ago. Srinivas had an argument with his agent Sampath after he landed in Saudi Arabia over commission. His family said that Sampath had killed Srinivas.

With the help of a social worker from Jagtial, Shaik Chand Pashan, they filed a complaint with the Protector General of Emigrants and appealed for a thorough inquiry.

Srinivas Reddy, of Husnabad mandal in Siddipet district, owned an acre in Mohammadapur village. Nearly 10 years ago, when there was drought in his village, he went to Saudi Arabia to work as a houseboy.

He worked for two years, returned home, and took up farming again. Eight months ago, he went again to Saudi through an agent named K. Sampath, who demanded Rs 20,000 from him for the visa. After landing in Saudi, when Sampath asked Srinivas to pay his commission, Srinivas said that Sampath’s brother-in-law back home had borrowed Rs 13,000 from him and paid the balance of Rs 7,000.

This led to an argument between them. Srinivas’ kafeel (sponsor) who came to know of this filed a case against Sampath, and he was arrested by Saudi police. After coming out, Sampath threatened to kill Srinivas. Fearing Sampath, Srinivas ran away from his Kafeel for a few days. “He called me after Sampath came out, but from the next day, there was no communication. His Kafeel says he ran away and he gave a NoC also. He was found dead a few days later. We came to know that through a relative there,” Srinivas's brother-in-law M. Venkat Reddy said. After running away from the Kafeel, Srinivas told his relatives how Sampath had threatened to kill him and to save himself he had run away. His father Malla Reddy said that Sampath could have kidnapped, tortured and killed Srinivas, and dumped his body somewhere. “We strongly suspect Sampath killed my son.” he said. Srinivas is survived by his wife Saritha, sons Nitin, Ranjit and parents Raji Reddy and Madhuravva.