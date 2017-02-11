Nation, Crime

Telangana farmer dies in Saudi, kin alleges murder by agent

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 11, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 3:21 am IST
To fund his dreams he went to Saudi Arabia, but died in suspicious circumstances three weeks ago.
Srinivas had an argument with his agent Sampath after he landed in Saudi Arabia over commission. His family said that Sampath had killed Srinivas. (Representational image)
 Srinivas had an argument with his agent Sampath after he landed in Saudi Arabia over commission. His family said that Sampath had killed Srinivas. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Manda Srinivas Reddy, 35, hailing from Siddipet district, inherited an acre from his father. He wanted to buy two more acres in his village as he thought that farming conditions will improve in the new state, and he can provide better education to his two sons.

To fund his dreams he went to Saudi Arabia, but died in suspicious circumstances three weeks ago. Srinivas had an argument with his agent Sampath after he landed in Saudi Arabia over commission. His family said that Sampath had killed Srinivas.

With the help of a social worker from Jagtial, Shaik Chand Pashan, they filed a complaint with the Protector General of Emigrants and appealed for a thorough inquiry.

Srinivas Reddy, of Husnabad mandal in Siddipet district, owned an acre in Mohammadapur village. Nearly 10 years ago, when there was drought in his village, he went to Saudi Arabia to work as a houseboy.

He worked for two years, returned home, and took up farming again. Eight months ago, he went again to Saudi through an agent named K. Sampath, who demanded Rs 20,000 from him for the visa. After landing in Saudi, when Sampath asked Srinivas to pay his commission, Srinivas said that Sampath’s brother-in-law back home had borrowed Rs 13,000 from him and paid the balance of Rs 7,000.

This led to an argument between them. Srinivas’ kafeel (sponsor) who came to know of this filed a case against Sampath, and he was arrested by Saudi police. After coming out, Sampath threatened to kill Srinivas. Fearing Sampath, Srinivas ran away from his Kafeel for a few days.  “He called me after Sampath came out, but from the next day, there was no communication. His Kafeel says he ran away and he gave a NoC also. He was found dead a few days later. We came to know that through a relative there,” Srinivas's brother-in-law M. Venkat Reddy said.  After running away from the Kafeel, Srinivas told his relatives how Sampath had threatened to kill him and to save himself he had run away. His father Malla Reddy said that Sampath could have kidnapped, tortured and killed Srinivas, and dumped his body somewhere. “We strongly suspect Sampath killed my son.” he said.  Srinivas is survived by his wife Saritha, sons Nitin, Ranjit and parents Raji Reddy and Madhuravva.

Tags: telangana farmer

Lifestyle Gallery

It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India beat Sri Lanka, enter final

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)
 

East Bengal striker receives boots from Wayne Rooney

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza (L) and Wayne Rooney. (Photo: East Bengal FB/AFP)
 

Ajay called and shouted at me saying some really nasty things: Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kajol used to be best of friends and he would often refer to her as his lucky charm.
 

Watch: Naam Shabana trailer is gritty and thrilling thanks to its in-form ensemble

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

B'luru: Hoax bomb call made to airport, couple held for trying to delay flight

Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo: File)

Jamshedpur: Man 'commits suicide' after 'killing' wife and minor children

Representational image

MP man, held for girlfriend’s murder, killed parents for forcing him to study maths

Udayan Das and Akansha Sharma

Kolkata: Student, 20, held for circulating morphed photos of woman

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh: Ex-MLA son held for NRI woman abuse

He was presented before the court on Thursday. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham