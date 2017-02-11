Kerala: 7-yr-old brutally beaten by father, step-mom, is partly deaf

Kottarakkara: In a shocking case of child abuse, a seven-year-old was brutally beaten by his father and step-mother in Kottarakkara, Kerala, leading to partial loss of hearing.

According to a report in The News Minute, the minor boy suffered damages in his right ear, due to the repeated abuse he suffered at the hands of his parents.

The boy was submitted to a hospital in the Kottarakkara Taluk of Kollam District with the injury. Police said that the boy told the doctors that his parents often hit him without good reason.

However, the boy has refused to speak to anyone since and has not given any statement to the police either. But a police officer told The News Minute that the boy’s father, identified as Tulasi, has been taken into their custody on charges of child abuse. His step-mother is allegedly mentally unstable.

“The boy’s mother had died few years ago. He was living with his step-mother and father. Tulasi is a drunkard and the step-mother is mentally unstable. Now the boy is under the protection of ChildLine. We will file the FIR in the case after a full enquiry,” Kottarakkara Sub Inspector Mahesh was quoted in the report.