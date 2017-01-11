Nation, Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Bismillah Khan’s grandson held for shehnai theft

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Uttar Pradesh’s special task force (STF) also arrested two jewellers, and recovered the prized instruments from them in melted form.
The STF said that Nazre Hasan had sold three silver shehnais and one wooden one with silver base to jeweller Shankar Lal Seth and his son Sujit Seth. (Representational image)
Lucknow: Bismillah Khan’s grandson Nazre Hasan was arrested on Tuesday for stealing the maestro’s four shehnais and selling them to jewellers for a mere Rs 17,000.

Uttar Pradesh’s special task force (STF) also arrested two jewellers, and recovered the prized instruments from them in melted form. The STF said that Nazre Hasan had sold three silver shehnais and one wooden one with silver base to jeweller Shankar Lal Seth and his son Sujit Seth.

