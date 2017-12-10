search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Kerala: Mother strangulates baby to death for not having 'her colour', held

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2017, 6:41 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Kattapana police said the woman confessed she killed her baby as it didn't have her colour and facial features of her husband.

 

Kottayam: A mother was arrested following the death of an eight-day-old baby at Murikkattukudy near Kattapana on Saturday. Sandhya, 28, wife of Murikattukudy Kandathinkara Binu, and the mother of the baby was arrested for murdering the baby.  

According to the police, the mother strangulated her baby to death by using a cloth round its neck.

 

Sources in Kattapana police said that the woman confessed to the crime and that she killed the baby as it didn’t have her colour and facial features of her husband.

The woman committed the murder inside her house and told her husband that the baby was not showing any movement. Though the baby was rushed to the nearby hospital, it succumbed to the injuries. 

The doctors who attended the baby at the hospital found marks on the neck of the baby and informed the police. 

Sandhya confessed to committing the crime during further interrogation. The couple who were married 10 years ago has another child who is nine years old. The police has registered a murder case against the woman.







