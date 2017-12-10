search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Mentally unsound youth creates din

Published Dec 10, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 1:29 am IST
RGI Airport patrolling team noticed the student moving suspiciously.
Student gave the police a slip and ran out of the police station and climbed atop the hotel building. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old student of Nizam College, who is mentally ill, created chaos in Shamshabad on Saturday morning, when he climbed to the top of a hotel  building and threatened to commit suicide by jumping. The high voltage drama lasted for more than an hour and created traffic jams on the main road. The police rescued the youth and handed him over to his parents.

According to the police, the youth was identified as Shakib Vali, a resident of Begumpet and a final year degree student. On Saturday morning, the patrolling team of the RGI Airport noticed him moving suspiciously. When inquired, he gave irrelevant answers. Later, he was shifted to the police station for inquiry. While questioning, he gave the police a slip and ran out. The police gave him a chase. To their shock, he ran into Airport Bawarchi hotel building and climbed to the first floor of the building.

 

On seeing the police, he climbed the parapet wall in the balcony and threatened to jump from there. Even as the hotel staff and the police approached him, he drove them away. In this process, he slipped from the parapet and fell down but was saved by the police. “He is mentally ill and is undergoing treatment for the past few months. We have summoned his parents and handed him over to them. They have shifted him to a private hospital for treatment,” said Mr P. Mahesh, inspector of RGI Airport. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic  remained blocked till he was rescued.

Tags: mentally ill student, suicide attempt
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




