search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

16-yr-old gangraped in UP, seeks help from passerby but he rapes her too

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2017, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
The accused, an acquaintance of the victim, and his friend raped the teen and later left her on the roadside.
Of the three accused, including the passerby, one has been arrested while search is on for two others. (Representational image)
 Of the three accused, including the passerby, one has been arrested while search is on for two others. (Representational image)

Lucknow: A 16-year-old girl suffering from blood cancer was allegedly gangraped by a group of men in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Circle Officer (CO) of Sarojini Nagar, Lalta Prasad Singh, said that the victim had gone to buy groceries when an acquaintance convinced her to come along with him. He, along with his friend, raped her and later left her on the roadside.

 

The victim was raped for the second time in the day when she sought help from a passerby.

On the complaint of the victim's family, an FIR was lodged against two people. While one accused, Virendra Yadav, has been arrested, the search is on to nab the other one, the police informed.

Meanwhile, the third culprit is absconding.

Last week, another case of gang-rape of a minor surfaced in the state, wherein a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped at gunpoint in Hamirpur's Majhgaon.

Tags: up gangrape, teen gangraped, 16 years old gangraped up, gangrape
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta gets Private replies, Picture in Picture mode and more

The PiP feature enables users to multitask while taking a video call. The app now has a new icon that will prompt when a user is taking a video call. After selecting the icon, a picture in picture mode will start in a new window. Users can also resize the video window.
 

Tragic death! Body of Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found in Gujarat's Sabarmati river

Santok who was assisted by Jasprit’s father, Jasbir in a family business, later sold the business after the death of the Jasbir.(Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Hitman for Pablo Escobar re-arrested for partying, violating parole

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname Popeye, was paroled in 2014 after confessing to hundreds of murders. (Photo: AP)
 

Twitter roast Rohit Sharma's India as Suranga Lakmal stars in Dharamsala ODI

Suranga Lakmal ripped apart the Indian top order with four wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Doctor outraged over Facebook banning viral photo of woman delivering her own baby

Facebook banned photo of a woman delivering her own baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

The Navy is expecting a clearance from the defence ministry for handing over the TU-142 aircraft to the state government by the end of December. (Screengrab/YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kerala: Mother strangulates baby to death for not having 'her colour', held

Sources in Kattapana police said that the woman confessed to the crime and that she killed the baby as it didn’t have her colour and facial features of her husband. (Photo: File)

Karnataka High Court rejects plea of woman driving husband to suicide

Karnataka High Court (For representation only)

Bengaluru: Yashomathy disappears briefly, deletes her Facebook account

The house of ‘Hai Bangalore’ editor Ravi Belagere’s second wife Yashomathy.

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch police swoops down on Yashomathy

CCB policemen take ‘Hai Bangalore’ editor Ravi Belagere to the house of his second wife Yashomathy in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Patient’s relative sue Sunshine Hospital for negligence

The complainant alleged that his father, 71-year-old T. Nagabhusham who passed away on June 3, suffered at the hands of the doctor. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham