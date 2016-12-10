Nation, Crime

Kids playing cricket help nab Delhi man who brutally murdered live-in-partner

The accused strangulated his partner and then smashed her head with a stone.
The murderer was living with his live-in-partner in Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi. (Photo: Representational Image)
New Delhi: A 30-year-old man from Delhi was arrested just minutes after he murdered his live-in-partner in the dense forest of Aravalli hills.  

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ravi was seen entering the forest in Bhadkal area with his live-in-partner. The murder is believed to have happened around 4.30 pm on Friday.

A few children who were playing cricket nearby saw the couple going into the forest. They soon spread the news and three youths quickly started following them.

Ravi strangulated his partner and then smashed her head with a stone. The three youths on reaching the spot saw Ravi covering her body with a shawl.

“When we went closer to him, he tried to flee and we caught hold of him,” one of them said.

“We caught his arms and checked his pockets to see if he carried any weapon. We recovered some ATM cards and cash among other things from his pockets and then we called the police,” he added.

Villagers and police reached the spot in no time.

The victim’s body was sent to BK Hospital for post-mortem. The stone Ravi used to smash her head was also found at the spot.

Ravi was detained and interrogated for hours by police officers.

SHO Surajkund Pankaj Kumar said, “We have come to know that both of them were in a live-in relationship for the last six years and Ravi’s wife stays with his foster mother in Bhadkal area in Faridabad.”

Ravi hails from Shahjhanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the victim was from Gurakhpur in UP. He was living with her in Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

