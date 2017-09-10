Nation, Crime

Telangana: Two minor girls attempt suicide over ragging

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2017, 4:42 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 6:51 am IST
The girls were first shifted to a local government hospital and then to the government hospital in Mancherial.
Finally, they were taken to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad as their condition was serious (Representational Image)
Mancherial: Unable to bear the alleged harassment of seniors, two Class VIII girls attempted suicide by consuming a chemical in the laboratory of the residential school for girls at Luxettipet on Saturday.

The girls were first shifted to a local government hospital and then to the government hospital in Mancherial and from there to Warangal MGM and then to a private clinic in Hanamkonda. Finally, they were taken to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad as their condition was serious.

It is learnt that senior students of Classes IX and X were harassing the girls since a week, and the girls had informed the matter to the principal and their parents. Mancherial collector R.V Karnan visited the government hospital where the two girls were admitted.

Tags: suicide attempt case, luxettipet, harassment
Location: India, Telangana




