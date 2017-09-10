Nation, Crime

Dhinakaran announces public meet against NEET on Sept 16

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
The sidelined AIADMK leader had called for the protest against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) last week.
AIADMK Amma faction leader TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: File)
 AIADMK Amma faction leader TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: File)

Chennai: AIADMK Amma faction leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday announced that a public meeting would be held in protest against the common medical entrance examination NEET in Tiruchirapalli, two days after he cancelled a protest by his faction's students wing here in view of a Supreme Court directive on the matter.

The sidelined AIADMK leader had called for the protest against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) last week.

He had tweeted that he was calling off the protest respecting the Supreme Court's directive.

In a party statement today, Dhinakaran said the public meeting would be held in Tiruchirapalli on September 16.

"I request party cadres, students and those interested in the welfare of the state to take part in it," he said.

On September 5, Dhinakaran had announced that his party's students wing would hold the protest demonstration in Chennai against the all-India test.

He had alleged that the Centre was imposing NEET on the students with the "help" of the state government, thereby affecting the dreams of the students of getting admitted into medical colleges.

Protests had erupted in Tamil Nadu soon after Anitha, the daughter of a daily wage earner, allegedly hanged herself at her house in Ariyalur district on September 1.

She was reportedly upset after reports emerged that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from NEET.

They claimed that the new system would disadvantage students of state boards.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, neet, supreme court, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Pakistani hairdresser can use up to 15 scissors at once

The barber charges close to Rs 100 for a 20 minute haircut (Photo: YouTube)
 

Premier League: 5 things learnt as Stoke City draws with Manchester United

(Photo: AP)
 

Girl from MP set to undergo treatment for condition that makes her shed skin

A hospital from Spain has agreed to treat her for free (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Aus: R Ashwin, Jadeja rested; Shami, Umesh recalled to squad for 1st 3 ODIs

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on Australia in five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The series will begin on September 17. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
 

US Open: Sloane Stephens routs compatriot Madison Keys to win maiden Grand Slam title

Sloane Stephens beat one of her closest friends Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the US Open final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi govt orders magisterial inquiry into rape of 5-year-old girl in school

The accused, identified as Vikas, 40, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

After Gurgaon school murder, 5-yr-old schoolgirl in Delhi raped by peon

The matter came to light after the girl complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Not aware victim was a minor, says arrested doctor

Dr Jayaprakas, a GH doctor, in Arani and two others were held 2 days after a 15-year old was forced into flesh trade (Representational Image)

Former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan’s home raided

Sources said Jayanthi is abroad and is likely to return “very shortly”

Telangana: Cop, son die in road mishap

Police said he started in his friend’s car on Friday night for his village (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham