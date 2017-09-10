Nation, Crime

Delhi govt orders magisterial inquiry into rape of 5-year-old girl in school

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
The five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a peon inside a classroom in school premises on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Vikas, 40, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 The accused, identified as Vikas, 40, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged rape case of a five-year-old girl at Tagore Public School. The report is to be submitted within three days.

The five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a peon inside a classroom in school premises on Saturday.

Meanwhile speaking to ANI, victim's mother said that no investigation to this matter has taken place as yet.

"No investigation has been taking place.Today it happened with my daughter, tomorrow it could happen with anyone," she added.

The accused, identified as Vikas, 40, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "The girl returned home in a very critical condition and told her mother about the horrific incident. The mother of the girl then informed me and we rushed her to the hospital. After the doctors observing her, they informed me to call the police and to file an FIR in this matter. I'm glad that the police have arrested the accused and would want strict action against him. The school has not yet taken any action on this matter."

The police have registered a case against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and are investigating the matter.

Tags: rape, minor raped, schoolgirl raped, 5 year old raped, school peon
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

After Gurgaon school murder, 5-yr-old schoolgirl in Delhi raped by peon


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's Virat Kohli-led Indian squad for 1st 3 ODIs vs Australia

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on Australia in five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The series will begin on September 17. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
 

US Open: Sloane Stephens routs compatriot Madison Keys to win maiden Grand Slam title

Sloane Stephens beat one of her closest friends Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the US Open final. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple is launching iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus next week: code leak reveals

iPhone X is the premium version with an all-new design, crisper OLED display, improved cameras, and a 3-D facial recognition scanner for unlocking the device.
 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

After Gurgaon school murder, 5-yr-old schoolgirl in Delhi raped by peon

The matter came to light after the girl complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Not aware victim was a minor, says arrested doctor

Dr Jayaprakas, a GH doctor, in Arani and two others were held 2 days after a 15-year old was forced into flesh trade (Representational Image)

Former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan’s home raided

Sources said Jayanthi is abroad and is likely to return “very shortly”

Telangana: Cop, son die in road mishap

Police said he started in his friend’s car on Friday night for his village (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu: Teacher gets 5-year jail for sexually assaulting minor

Based on the girl’s parent’s complaint, he was arrested him and case was filed against him before the Mahila court (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham