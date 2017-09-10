Nation, Crime

Belagavi: Drunk man rapes 2.5-year-old girl, tries to bury her alive

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2017, 3:09 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 3:09 am IST
After committing the rape, the man who was drunk tried to bury the girl in a pit he had dug.
The police said that the man caught hold of the child at an Anganwadi at Vannur while she was playing outside, took her to a secluded place and raped her. (Representational image)
 The police said that the man caught hold of the child at an Anganwadi at Vannur while she was playing outside, took her to a secluded place and raped her. (Representational image)

Belagavi: In a bizarre incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl child was raped by a 21-year-old man at Vannur, Bailhogal on Saturday. After committing the rape, the man who was drunk tried to bury the girl in a pit he had dug.

The police said that the man caught hold of the child at an Anganwadi at Vannur while she was playing outside, took her to a secluded place and raped her. He was later spotted by some passersby while he was digging a pit to bury the raped child alive. They caught him even as he tried to run away leaving the child unconscious. But they caught him and handed him over to the police.

The residents of Vannur rushed the child to Belagavi Civil Hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

When the rapist, Subhash Nayak (21) of Vannur, was brought for a medical test at the Belagavi Civil Hospital by the police, several people from Vannur gathered at the hospital tried to attack him and demanded that the police hand him over to them.

The police, however, pacified the crowd and took him into their custody. A dharna was staged by the people later on the hospital premises.

Location: India, Karnataka, Belagavi




