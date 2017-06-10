Chennai: One arrested for stealing Rs 15 lakh worth hair

Chennai: Police on Friday arrested one person for stealing hair worth Rs 15 lakh from a dealer’s house in Valasaravakkam three weeks ago. Police said that N. Venkatraman (31) of Annai Sathya Nagar collects hair from across the state and sells them.

Recently, Venkatraman had brought four sacks of hair from Andhra Pradesh through his acquaintance Yesubabu. He had stocked them at his house in Valasaravakkam and was negotiating with dealers. “A few of them even visited his house to check the quality of the hair,” a police officer said.

On May 18, Venkataraman found that the sacks of hair were stolen from his house after which he approached Royala Nagar police. Based on the inputs provided by Venkataraman on those who approached him to buy the hair, police zeroed in on the accused, S. Abu Bakr (39) of Mannadi, near Chennai.

Police investigations revealed that Abu Bakr broke into the house along with three others and had the hair stocked in his hideout in Andhra. Police recovered the hair and launched a hunt for three others involved in the theft. Abu Bakr was earlier arrested by Thoraipakkam police in connection with a murder in 2007. He was remanded to judicial custody.