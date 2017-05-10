Nation, Crime

Inserted bottle, chilli powder in private parts, J&K woman alleges torture by cops

PTI
Published May 10, 2017, 11:54 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 11:54 am IST
The woman, who was arrested in a theft case, accused the Station House Officer and a woman constable for the act.
The woman also alleged that she was tortured for 4 days before being sent to Women Police Station, Canal road on May 3. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The woman also alleged that she was tortured for 4 days before being sent to Women Police Station, Canal road on May 3. (Photo: File/Representational)

Jammu: A woman, who was arrested in a theft case, has alleged on Tuesday that she was forcibly stripped at a police station and sexually assaulted, a charge denied by the police.

28-year-old married woman, after getting bail from the court, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the police in Police Station Kanachak in the outskirts of the Jammu city.

She alleged that she was stripped and a beer bottle and chilli powder was inserted in her private parts. She accused Station House Officer and a woman constable for the act.

Police has ordered a probe by a SP level officer into the allegation of the woman. Woman, who was working as domestic help, was arrested on the charges of stealing gold jewellery from the house of her employer in Domana area on April 30.

She alleged that she was tortured for 4 days before being sent to Women Police Station, Canal road on May 3. Her husband and mother-in-law were also allegedly beaten up by the police.

Advocate Vijay Kumar Attri, who is pleading the case, accused the police of manipulating the medical report and alleged that police is trying to save the accused. A Court in Jammu has directed Inspector General of Police to investigate the case.

IGP should constitute a three-member probe team and submit the report in the court within 15 days. The Court also asked IGP Jammu Zone to ensure proper medical treatment for the woman. SHO Kanachak Rajesh Sharma denied the charges.

A senior Police officer of Jammu said a departmental probe was ordered against him. "The probe in the allegations by the woman has now been given to the SP Rural, and investigation into the case of theft has been handed over to a Dy SP rank officer," the officer said.

Tags: jammu police, sexual assault, station house officer, probe team
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will send Kulbhushan Jadhav’s dead body: AIFF website hacked with anti-India messages

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Met Gala attire on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala. (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ YrMusicMyWorld)
 

Virender Sehwag takes a dig at media on Twitter as Kings XI Punjab beat KKR

Virender Sehwag, who is now a mentor of the Bollywood actress Preity Zinta-co-owned IPL side Kings XI Punjab, took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at media while praising the IPL side. (Photo: BCCI)
 

HTC U Play price slashed by Rs 10,000

HTC U Play
 

Not just Fatima, Katrina also a part of Aamir-Big B’s Thugs of Hindostan?

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry in 'Dhoom 3' was appreciated.
 

UK govt quietly bans websites with extreme porn

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Lucknow: Daughters of Army Subedar found murdered, Oppn attacks UP Govt

The Opposition Samajwadi Party cited the incident to attack the Adityanath government while the BJP termed the incident as

Nayana Pujari gangrape, murder: Court gives death to all 3 convicts

Three men on Monday were convicted by a special court here for the kidnap, gang-rape and murder of a software engineer in 2009. (Photo: Representational/File)

Delhi: Man accused of 20 murders held for killing live-in-partner

The naked body of the 39-year-old woman was found at her rented apartment in west Delhi's Vikaspuri Extension near Tilak Nagar last week. (Photo: File/Representational)

Hyderabad: Report sought on role of 2 cops

The petitioner Vanam Srinivas alleged that the inspector and the SI had been forcing them to vacate the land that they had taken on lease from its original owner with a view to developing the land. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Murder suspect murdered in matchbox row

Ameer Ali Khan was a resident of Borabanda and was involved in six cases including a murder, attempt to murder and other offences. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham