Nation, Crime

Rajasthan: 6 youth gangrape woman, 40, film act, upload video on social media

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Police have booked the six people but none of the accused have been arrested yet.
The crime was committed around a month ago but the victim lodged a report in Mahila police station of Baran district after she came to know about the video being uploaded on social media. (Representational Image)
Kota: A 40-year-old woman was raped by six youths in Rajasthan's Baran district who filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media, police said on Saturday.

The crime was committed around a month ago but the victim lodged a report in Mahila police station of Baran district after she came to know about the video being uploaded on social media, they said.

 

Police have booked the six persons under section 376 of the IPC and various sections of the IT Act but none of the accused have been arrested so far.

The woman, who works as a labourer at a roadside dhaba in Kota, lodged a complaint on March 5 against the six youths, SHO Mahila police station, Baran Anis Ahamed said.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that around a month ago, when she reached Baran to visit her in-laws' family, one of the accused, Chetan Meena (21), who was also familiar to her, took her on his motorbike to an isolated place near Samaspura village in pretext of dropping her to her destination.

Five others joined Meena and they took turns to rape her, the victim said, alleging that the accused also filmed the crime on mobile.

They dropped her near her in-laws' house the next day and threatened to kill her family members if she disclosed the matter to others.

She could gather the courage to file a police complaint only after she came to know that the video had been uploaded on the internet and was being circulated throughout the area, the SHO said.

The victim's statement would be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, the SHO said.

Further investigation into the matter has been handed over to the DSP, Baran, the SHO added.

Tags: gangrape, rape cases, crime
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota




