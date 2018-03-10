search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: Injured all over, Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stable

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 2:26 am IST
He had suffered multiple injuries including deep stab wounds following the attack in his office on Wednesday afternoon.
Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty
 Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was operated on at Mallya Hospital within hours of being rushed to the facility, bleeding from multiple stab wounds - as many as 11 - is stable, doctors treating him said on Friday. He had suffered multiple injuries including deep stab wounds following the attack in his office on Wednesday afternoon by the crazed attacker Tejraj.

"There are multiple injuries, but he is stable and recovering. Hopefully another two days at the CCU," maintained Dr Diwakar Bhat, who added that he was subjected to a CT scan as soon as he was brought to the hospital. The scan revealed deep injuries to the chest that may have damaged his heart, lungs and abdomen and set off internal bleeding. The doctors were mainly concerned about the deep cuts which were causing heavy bleeding hence he was immediately rushed to the operating theatre where a team of doctors performed multiple emergency surgery.  

 

A highly placed source at the hospital also revealed that the Lokayukta has two injuries on the left side of his chest, another over the epigastric region, over the left lumbar region, left palm, even the left web space (in the palm), his right thigh, over the pulp of the left ring finger along with abrasions over the left eyebrow and a deep cut below the left angle of the mouth. "He is recovering and stable," Dr Bhat said.

Tejraj unrepentant
Crazed attacker Tejraj Sharma, who breezed through non-existent security by lax policemen sleeping on the job, was being questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for his murderous attack on the Lokayukta P Vishwanath Shetty at his office on Wednesday.

CCTV footage had shown him jumping on the Lokayukta's huge work table inside his office, grabbing his throat with one hand and stabbing him repeatedly as the 71 year old judge tried to fob him off and fell to the floor, screaming for help. Tejraj who was taken to his rented room in Tumakuru from where he ran a failed furniture business was unrepentant and maintained throughout the interrogation that he was committed to the fight against corruption.

"He has been repeating the same thing over and over since the day he was arrested. He said that he got angry after his complaint wasn't taken up seriously and the case was shut without any proper investigation," Tejraj's interrogators said.

Tags: karnataka lokayukta, justice vishwanath shetty
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

Boney and Anil Kapoor at the Ashti Visarjan of Sridevi in Haridwar on Thursday. (Photos: PTI/ AFP)
 

Audio Technica ATH-ANC40BT review: Go wireless, longer

Audio Technica is known for balanced audio quality across its entire range of products and the ANC40BT is no exception.
 

Man blows up his own house while trying to burn cockroaches

Authorities pointed clear instructions on the spray to keep it away from a flame (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian volunteer leading ‘Billion steps for women’ wins Commonwealth award

During the walk, Srishti Bakshi leads workshops for women in rural communities on digital and financial literacy, leadership and health. (Photo: Twitter/ @BakshiSrishti)
 

Bones discovered in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, says study

Jantz's analysis is the latest chapter in a back-and-forth that has played out about the remains, which were found in 1940 on Nikumaroro Island but are now lost. (Photo: AP)
 

MIUI 9.5 global beta brings iPhone X-like gesture-based navigation

The gestures for navigation on MIUI 9 are pretty similar to the ones found on iPhone X.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

TN girl stabbed to death outside college by 'husband'; accused arrested

Visual from outside Meenakshi College Of Engineering in KK Nagar, Chennai where a student was stabbed to death. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Illegal driving: 17-yr-old Delhi boy rams car into auto rickshaw, kills driver

According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Footboard travel claims boy’s life

Footboard travel on a MTC bus proved fatal for a class 8 student returning home from school on Wednesday evening.

Rajasthan: Dalit youth's half-burnt body found days after friend killed on Holi

Ajay’s death is allegedly linked to 16-year old Neeraj Jatav’s alleged murder by a mob on Holi following dispute over the songs that were being played. (Representational Image)

22-yr-old Hyd man sexually assaults 77-yr-old woman, attempts to kill her

The accused was going to his house when he noticed the elderly woman alone in her house. He then entered her house and sexually assaulted her. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham