Bengaluru: Injured all over, Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stable

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was operated on at Mallya Hospital within hours of being rushed to the facility, bleeding from multiple stab wounds - as many as 11 - is stable, doctors treating him said on Friday. He had suffered multiple injuries including deep stab wounds following the attack in his office on Wednesday afternoon by the crazed attacker Tejraj.

"There are multiple injuries, but he is stable and recovering. Hopefully another two days at the CCU," maintained Dr Diwakar Bhat, who added that he was subjected to a CT scan as soon as he was brought to the hospital. The scan revealed deep injuries to the chest that may have damaged his heart, lungs and abdomen and set off internal bleeding. The doctors were mainly concerned about the deep cuts which were causing heavy bleeding hence he was immediately rushed to the operating theatre where a team of doctors performed multiple emergency surgery.

A highly placed source at the hospital also revealed that the Lokayukta has two injuries on the left side of his chest, another over the epigastric region, over the left lumbar region, left palm, even the left web space (in the palm), his right thigh, over the pulp of the left ring finger along with abrasions over the left eyebrow and a deep cut below the left angle of the mouth. "He is recovering and stable," Dr Bhat said.

Tejraj unrepentant

Crazed attacker Tejraj Sharma, who breezed through non-existent security by lax policemen sleeping on the job, was being questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for his murderous attack on the Lokayukta P Vishwanath Shetty at his office on Wednesday.

CCTV footage had shown him jumping on the Lokayukta's huge work table inside his office, grabbing his throat with one hand and stabbing him repeatedly as the 71 year old judge tried to fob him off and fell to the floor, screaming for help. Tejraj who was taken to his rented room in Tumakuru from where he ran a failed furniture business was unrepentant and maintained throughout the interrogation that he was committed to the fight against corruption.

"He has been repeating the same thing over and over since the day he was arrested. He said that he got angry after his complaint wasn't taken up seriously and the case was shut without any proper investigation," Tejraj's interrogators said.