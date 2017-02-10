Nation, Crime

Hyderabad NRI killed over affair, eyes burnt with chilli powder, throat slit

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
The victim was identified as Syed Imran, who was employed in National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
The man was killed with a knife. (Representational Image)
 The man was killed with a knife. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old NRI working with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, who had gone missing from Falaknuma area here last week was found murdered and his body buried at an under-construction house, police said on Friday.

Police on Thursday got exhumed the body of Syed Imran, who was employed as Customer service Officer in National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and said that he was killed for having extra-marital affair with a city-based woman.

On February 4, Syed Imran’s mother had lodged a complaint with Falaknuma Police stating that her son had gone missing following which a missing case was registered.

During course of investigation, it was revealed that Imran had met one lady at Rythu Bazaar in Falaknuma and had left with her on a two-wheeler on February 4, DCP (South Zone) V Satyanarayana said.

During the probe, police picked up one Saif Bin Sabeth Barabood, who told police that the missing person was having extra-marital affair with the wife of his elder brother Sayeed Bin Sabeth Barabood and also his elder sister.

Sayeed Bin Sabeth Barabood, working as servant in Qatar Army came back to Hyderabad and met his younger brother and got confirmed the information about the extra marital affair of Syed Imran with his wife and sister and he hatched a plan along with Saif Bin and his wife and lured Imran through his wife to Rythu Bazaar from where they went to Jamalbanda, the DCP explained.

“They later killed Imran by cutting his throat with a knife after sprinkling chilly powder in his eyes and caused his instantaneous death and buried his body,” the senior police officer said adding further investigation is in progress to bring-out the total facts and to unravel conspiracy hatched by the accused persons.

Tags: nri murdered, national bank of abu dhabi, extra-marital affair
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Mushfiqur Rahim messes up a stumping chance to remove Wriddhiman Saha

Mushfiqur Rahim made a mess of a golden chance to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

Eiffel Tower. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Si 3 movie review: Predictable and formulaic but a Suriya show all the way!

A still from the film.
 

Hrithik fumes after popular apparel brand uses his sons' pictures without permission

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Kaabil'.
 

Get your favourite WhatsApp chat published, here's how!

(Representational image)
 

Snapped: Shah Rukh and Aamir party in Dubai, without Salman for company

Shah Rukh also has a quirky cameo in Salman's upcoming Eid release, 'Tubelight'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

B'luru: Hoax bomb call made to airport, couple held for trying to delay flight

Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo: File)

Jamshedpur: Man 'commits suicide' after 'killing' wife and minor children

Representational image

MP man, held for girlfriend’s murder, killed parents for forcing him to study maths

Udayan Das and Akansha Sharma

Kolkata: Student, 20, held for circulating morphed photos of woman

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh: Ex-MLA son held for NRI woman abuse

He was presented before the court on Thursday. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham