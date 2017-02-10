 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli departs after double ton
 
Nation, Crime

MP man, held for girlfriend’s murder, killed parents for forcing him to study maths

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 10, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Udayan also told police that he didn’t feel any remorse about killing his parents because they were ‘Mr and Mrs Hitler’.
Udayan Das and Akansha Sharma
 Udayan Das and Akansha Sharma

Bhopal: Udayan Das, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, who was arrested for murdering his live-in partner and hiding her body in a marble platform in his house, has confessed that he killed his parents few years back ‘because they were forcing him to study maths’.

32-year-old Udayan was arrested earlier this month on charges of killing Akansha Sharma (28) and he had told investigators that he had also murdered his parents and buried their bodies in the lawn of their house in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur nearly five years ago.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Udayan confessed to police that mathematics was a subject he hated and it was the main reason behind his parents’ murder.

“Udayan told us that his parents, particularly his mother, used to force him to study mathematics. He hated his parents because of this. Though he wanted to pursue a career in social sciences and the arts, his parents wouldn’t let him,” Raipur additional superintendent of police Vijay Agarwal was quoted as saying in the Hindustan Times report.

Udayan also told police that he didn’t feel any remorse about killing his parents because they were ‘Mr and Mrs Hitler’.

Raipur range inspector-general of police Pradeep Gupta said that the accused mother Indrani Das, who was working in police department in Chhattisgarh, had retired long ago and had settled down in Raipur along with her husband P.K. Das and son Udayan.

Preliminary investigation by Raipur police has revealed that Udayan’s parents had disappeared suddenly long ago. But Udayan used to tell the neighbours that they died in hospital.

Udayan later sold of the parental house in Raipur by faking death certificate of his mother, the owner, in 2013 and moved to Bhopal.

He had opened more than 200 Facebook accounts and used to develop acquaintance with girls by identifying him as a NRI and high society person having contacts with big shots, including former US President Barak Obama and incumbent President Donald Trump. “He used to post morphed pictures showing him in their company in his FB accounts to befriend the girls,” the police said.

“We strongly suspect him a psychopath killer. He is compulsive liar and changing his statements frequently. He had earlier said he was a pass out of IIT, Delhi which proved to be false. He is a college dropout,” the police said. Udayan’s grisly crimes came to fore when the police dug out the marble “tomb” he had built in his house and recovered body of Akansha, daughter of a Bankura-based bank officer in West Bengal.

Tags: udayan das, bhopal murder, girlfriend murder
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman breastfeeds a baby pig on live television in Peru

To explain her situation, the woman who was holding a piglet in her hand, whipped out her breast and started feeding the animal. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Video shows man stopping his wife from jumping to death in China

The man held on to his wife for more than three minutes, trying to convince her to come back to safety until the police arrived and rescued her. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Twenty20 triple-centurion Mohit Ahlawat considers MS Dhoni as role model

Following his incredible knock, wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohit Ahlawat, got a call from Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils for a trial. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Italian woman donates Rs 28 lakh gold crown to Shirdi Saibaba

Shirdi Saibaba temple (Photo: PTI)
 

Shraddha Kapoor finalised for Aamir-Big B starrer Thugs of Hindostan?

It would be interesting to see what role Shraddha would be playing in the Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer.
 

Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli departs after double ton

Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kolkata: Student, 20, held for circulating morphed photos of woman

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh: Ex-MLA son held for NRI woman abuse

He was presented before the court on Thursday. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Tech students arrested in ‘printed’ Rs 2,000 note scam

The students have been identified as Wajeehuddin Khan and Abdul Samad — Lord’s Engineering College. Khan is the son of an official at Osmania medical college

Hyderabad: Fake 'bank staffer’ held for fraud

Mahendra Kumar Mandal

Delhi court unhappy with probe into rape of 13-yr-old, summons teachers, police

The prosecution version created
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham