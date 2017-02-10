CoBRA commando from Kerala commits suicide in Naxal area of Chhattisgarh

The commando allegedly shot himself with his service rifle. (Representational Image)

Raipur: A CRPF commando belonging to the elite CoBRA unit on Friday allegedly shot himself from his service rifle at his camp in the Naxal-affected Jagdalpur area of Chhattisgarh.

Officials said the incident was reported around 1:40 pm when Head Constable and CoBRA commando Biju Kumar T S was found lying in a pool of blood in the force's Jagdalpur campus in Bastar district.

Biju hailed from Kerala's Thiruvanathapuram and has apparently left behind a suicide note stating no one was to be blamed for his death, they said.

He had allegedly used his carbine to commit the act, they said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has ordered for a Court of Inquiry into the incident and ascertain the exact reasons for his taking the extreme step, they said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is an elite jungle warfare unit raised under the CRPF and is deployed for conducting special anti-Naxal operations.

Biju had joined the CRPF in 1997 and was posted with the 204th battalion of the CoBRA in Jagdalpur, the administrative headquarter of Bastar district.