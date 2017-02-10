Bengaluru: Income-Tax department raids Congress MLA’s house

Bengaluru: The Income-Tax department officials on Thursday raided the residences and office of Hoskote Congress MLA M.T. B. Nagaraj, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The officials conducted search in the MLA's residence in Garudacharpalya on Thursday morning and it continued till late in the evening. It is said that the during the operations IT officials have seized several documents related to Nagaraj's businesses.

It may be recalled that the IT officials, in January, had raided the residences of Small Scale Industries Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi and KPCC women's wing president Laxmi Hebbalkar, and had unearthed an undisclosed income of Rs 162.06 crore.