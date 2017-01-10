UP: 3 brothers cut off man’s hand for ‘harassing’ their married sister

The men allegedly chopped off the man's hand and took the severed hand with them. (Representational Image)

Gorakhpur: Three brothers attacked a man with a sword and cut off his hand in a village in Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly harassing their sister continuously, even after she got married.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the man identified as Rajman, had even been jailed earlier for abducting their sister. He however continued to harass the girl over the phone.

“The brothers were looking for an opportune moment to avenge their sister’s continuous harassment by Rajman. Earlier, the two sides clashed with each other when Rajman was released from jail,” circle officer Abhay Mishra told the media.

The latest incident took place on Monday in a village called Sinduli Binduli in Gorakhpur. Rajman was relieving himself near a riverbed when the three brothers -- Umesh, Kamlesh and Mithilesh -- arrived at the spot by a bike and attacked him.

The brothers chopped off his hand and kept it with them and left Rajman bleeding.

The police have filed an FIR in the case and are looking for the brothers who are absconding.