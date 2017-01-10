Delhi: Acid attack on 2-yr-old boy after mother rejects stalker’s proposal

New Delhi: A 2-year-old boy in New Delhi was allegedly abducted, doused in acid and dumped in a garbage bin by his mother's stalker as a revenge for turning down his marriage proposal.

The toddler, Aditya Raj, kidnapped on December 13, was found the next day, crying and with 20 per cent burn. He was taken to a hospital where he ran the risk of losing an eye.

Daily Mail reported his mother Soni Prasad, 25, saying, "I haven’t seen my son yet, I can’t look at him. I can't believe he is suffering like this. I just don't know what to do. He is my only son. I'm just helpless."

The alleged stalker, known as Mangal, 27, had been repeatedly pestering Soni to leave his husband and marry him. "I kept refusing his offer but he wouldn't stop," Soni said.

"He was very intimidating. I feared he would do something to me when my husband was away at work."

To escape the trouble, the couple had moved to Gurugram in July 2016. But on December 13, Aditya went missing while playing outside the home. "I most definitely feared Mangal had taken Aditya," Soni said. "He wanted revenge. I felt he kidnapped him so I’d be forced to go to him."

Although the friends and family informed the police, a truck driver heard Aditya crying and found him in a roadside dustbin.

When the police got involved, the assailant got 'stressed' and dumped the boy,” said toddler’s father Jamna.

Jamna added, “My son was found screaming with acid burning his skin as he was lying in a dustbin. Who could do such a thing to a little boy?”

Plastic surgeon Dr Anurag pandey of Sri Ganga Ram Hospital said, "While his life is out of danger, his eyesight continues to be in danger. His eye cornea is injured but we’re doing all we can to save his sight."

Govind Ram Das, a farmer from Gurugram was arrested in relation to the attack and the prime suspect Mangal still remains a fugitive.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rupesh Kumar, Khandsa Road Police Station said, "On the basis of CCTV footage, we have discovered that the boy was kidnapped. Govind has been arrested and has admitted to the crime. The investigation is still on and further action will be taken in due time."