search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Gurgaon: Woman molested, thrown out of moving cab, forced to file robbery plaint

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Police asked the woman to show evidence of molestation and then forced to give a complaint of robbery.
30-year-old woman, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district who works, said the incident took place on Thursday around 8 pm after she left office and took a private cab from busy Shankar Chowk of neighbouring Gurgaon for Hero Honda Chowk. (Representational Image)
 30-year-old woman, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district who works, said the incident took place on Thursday around 8 pm after she left office and took a private cab from busy Shankar Chowk of neighbouring Gurgaon for Hero Honda Chowk. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: A woman has alleged that she was molested and thrown out of a moving cab by three men on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway but the police "forced" her to file a case of robbery only.

However, Gurgaon Police Chief PRO Manish Sehgal, while reacting to the allegation, said the woman had only filed a complaint related to robbery and there was no mention of rape attempt and molestation.

 

An SHO and a woman counsellor have approached the complainant again to know the details of the incident, the PRO said.

The woman (30), a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district who works, said the incident took place on Thursday around 8 pm after she left office and took a private cab from busy Shankar Chowk of neighbouring Gurgaon for Hero Honda Chowk.

"While I was waiting for a cab, a taxi stopped near me. I asked the cab driver to drop me at Hero Honda Chowk. I didn't suspect on the intention of two persons already sitting in it as they appeared as passengers," She said.

"Near Jharsa Chowk, the three men, including the driver, started molesting me. When I resisted their attempts and tried to raise alarm, they tied my hands and legs and choked me," the woman who works as an executive said.

They attempted to rape her too, she said.

"In the meantime, two bike-borne police personnel appeared near the spot. After which the trio panicked and sped towards Rajiv Chowk. They then snatched my phone and wallet and threw me out of the moving cab near Rajiv Chowk. They then escaped from the spot," the victim said.

With the help of a passerby, she informed her husband and the couple later approached the Sector-40 police station.

"Initially, the police officers did not file FIR of molestation and relevant charges and tried to hush-up the matter by saying that they will visit the spot," the victim said.

"They made us to wait for nearly two hours at the police station and asked to show evidence of molestation. They then forced us to give a complaint of robbery and registered an FIR on the basis of it," she added.

ACP Manish Sehgal said, "The couple gave complaint of mobile and cash theft and we have registered the FIR accordingly. They are satisfied with the police probe.

He claimed that the couple in the complaint did not mention any use of force, molestation, rape attempt by the accused.

"We have no knowledge of use of any force or molestation. The SHO and woman counsellor also approached and counselled her today asking her to narrate if she was molested. We are investigating all the angles of the case," the ACP said.

Tags: woman molested, woman thrown out of moving cab, woman forced to file robbery case, delhi-gurgaon expressway, molestation case, gurgaon police
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Santa comes early this Christmas so dying toddler can sit on his lap 'one last time'

The image of Miles on Santa's lap was posted to the Secret Sleigh Project Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Zaheer Khan trolled by Sania Mirza on Maldives honeymoon with Sagarika Ghatge

The couple have wasted no time in making fans aware of the picturesque location. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Man hoping to try new hairstyle left with massive dent in forehead

He shaved his head and went outdoors, it got severely sunburned and became swollen. (Photo: Twitter/CadeHuckabay)
 

Tinder Swindler tricked dates out of about $50k; jailed for 6 years

The man claimed he urgently needed money for cancer treatments for relatives. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Video: Restorers find 250-year-old 'time capsule' in Jesus Christ statue's butt

Two carefully handwritten pages were found when the restorers were removing the piece of cloth that covers the Messiah's buttocks. (Photo: Youtube/davincirestauro)
 

Here’s why you should never drink champagne from a plastic cup

The study found that the bubbles in more expensive, fine sparkling wines are smaller and therefore make the wines taste better quality. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

15-yr-old Noida teen used bat, scissors, pizza cutter to kill mother, sister

The boy attacked his mother and sister with a bat and then used a pair of scissors and a pizza cutter to kill them. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

15-yr-old Noida boy admits to killing his mother, sister, arrested

The boy was traced in Varanasi and from there he was brought back to Noida. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: Boy jumps to death, friend in hospital after taking poison

After two days of search, fire and rescue services personnel took out the body of Siva on Friday morning and sent it to the CMCH for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Bank staffer killed on spot in road mishap

A courier van, coming in the opposite direction, collided with his motorcycle. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Natarajan submits copy of Supreme Court order to CBI court

After the special public prosecutor for CBI approached the CBI court seeking issuance of NBW citing the recent Madras high court order, judge A. Thiruneelaprasad passed the order on NBW. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham