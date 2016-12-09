Delhi: Man kills Tamil Nadu woman, dumps chopped parts in drain

The accused, Balram, was apprehended from Astha Kunj Park here on a tip-off on Wednesday. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner of eight years in south-east Delhi, then hacking the body into two parts and dumping them in separate places, as he suspected her of being unfaithful to him, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Balram, was apprehended from Astha Kunj Park here on a tip-off on Wednesday.

"He admitted that he had been in a live-in relationship with Anarkali, a native of Tamil Nadu, for the last seven-eight years. He suspected her of having an illicit relationship with other men of late," said the officer.

On the intervening night of December 1 and 2, Balram had an altercation with Anarkali, 43, following which he hit her with a heavy hammer on her head and back.

"He then cut her body into two parts. He threw away a part in a nearby nala (drainage) and disposed the other part of the body somewhere else in the area," police said.

A PCR call was received in the morning of December 3 about a body without legs dumped in a nala at Captain Gaur Marg. The following day, another call was received about the remaining parts of the body found lying in a nala in Sri Niwas Puri.

"Thousands of posters of the victim were pasted in the area. The staff of Amar Colony police station also launched a door-to-door drive in Garhi and Jhuggi cluster area to arrest the culprit," Romil Baaniya, DCP (Southeast) said.