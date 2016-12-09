 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja have picked two wickets today. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: England reach 285/8 at lunch in Mumbai
 
Chennai: Jilted lover kills girlfriend in busy bus stand

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2016, 7:52 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 9:17 am IST
A 24-year-old youth slashed the neck of a 23-year-old woman with a penknife.
A. Sonia
Chennai: In yet another incident of a jilted lover killing his girlfriend, a 24-year-old youth slashed the neck of a 23-year-old woman with a penknife. He killed her in full public view at the busy Perungalatur bus stand on GST Road before surrendering at Peerkankarai police station near Tambaram in Chennai on Thursday evening. Police identified the woman as A.Sonia, of Nedumkundram village. She worked as a counter sales girl in a private shop in Tambaram.

She was waiting to catch a bus to go home at the Perungalatur bus stand when her long term friend S.Prasad reached there and offered a lift on his bike. An argument broke out when she refused to travel with him and he slashed her neck with a pen knife. Though the onlookers tried to catch him, he escaped from the scene on his bike and went straight to Peerkankarai police station and surrendered there.

Prasad is working in an auto spare parts firm in Guduvancherry, Kancheepuram. Police later said that both belonged to same neighbourhood and they were friends for the last six years. Prasad used give her a lift as their village was 2 km away from the GST Road. But during the last few weeks, Sonia had been avoiding him. She stopped travelling with him and never took his phone calls.

On Thursday evening, Prasad spotted Sonia waiting for a bus and offered her a lift and she refused. He then asked her about another man who was speaking to her at the bus stand. She told him that the other man was just another friend. The conversation between the two deteriorated as he kept on asking questions. He then suddenly pulled out the knife from his pocket and slashed her neck. Though onlookers took a bleeding Sonia in an 108 ambulance service, she died on her way to hospital, police said.

Tags: murder case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

