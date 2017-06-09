Nation, Crime

EC bribery case: Middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bail plea to be heard today

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
A Delhi court had granted bail to hawala operators Lalit Kumar and Nathu Singh in this matter.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Tis Hazari Court will, on Friday, hear middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bail plea in connection with the case involving alleged bribing of Election Commission officials for ownership of the AIADMK's two-leaves symbol.

Last week, the Tis Hazari court granted bail to TTV Dhinakaran and his aide Mallikarjun in the same case on personal bond of Rs. 5 lakh. However, they had to surrender their passports.

The Delhi Police had earlier opposed alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's bail plea, following which the court had reserved its order.

The Delhi Police claimed that Sukesh had many cases pending against him. The police also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon.

Earlier on April 25, a Delhi court extended the alleged middleman's police custody till April 28, hours after Dhinakaran accepted that he met Chandrashekhar in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission.

Dhinakaran initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

Dhinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to retain the 'two leaves' symbol of the AIADMK, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

Searches were also conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him.

Details of calls made and received and messages sent and received were also being sought.

Earlier on April 23, Dhinakaran was cross examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and PA Janardhanan, sources state.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. Also, the matter of Dhinakaran staying over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against him was also brought up during the interrogation.

On April 22, Dhinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, election commission, sukesh chandrasekhar, bribery case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

