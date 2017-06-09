Nation, Crime

EC bribery case: Middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bail plea denied

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Dhinakaran, his close aide Mallikarjuna, suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and Lalit Kumar have been granted bail.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special court on Friday refused to grant bail to an alleged middleman, arrested in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran, saying probe showed he was the key accused.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry dismissed the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16 and had sought the relief for the second time on the ground of parity with Dhinakaran.

The court said his counsel's contention that he was liable to be released on bail on the ground of parity with Dhinakaran was "without merits as Chandrashekar was the main executor of the conspiracy to bribe the officials of the Election Commission of India".

The court said Chandrashekar had "collected Rs 2 crore sent through hawala channel out of which Rs 1.3 crore was recovered from him at the time of the raid. As per allegations in the FIR, co-accused Dhinakaran was a conspirator."

While rejecting his second bail application, the court there was no change in the factual situation and a subsequent application lies only on further development and events.

"The counsel' contention that court cannot distinguish between co-conspirators is a matter to be considered at the time of trial and not at this stage," it said.

Advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Anand Pandey, appearing for Chandrashekar, had claimed that he was falsely implicated and made a scapegoat and the police is yet to identify the public servant, who was said to be lured by the accused.

Public prosecutor Balbir Singh had claimed the police has recovered a CD containing the alleged telephonic conversations between Chandrashekar and Dhinakaran. He said Chandrashekar promised Dhinakaran that he will not only arrange the symbol for his faction but also fix the poll date as per certain auspicious astrological time at the behest of the leader.

Dhinakaran, his close aide Mallikarjuna, suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and Lalit Kumar have been granted bail.

Dhinakaran was arrested here on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission (EC) officials for the symbol.

His faction had hoped to obtain the symbol for the bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, which was later cancelled by the EC after the alleged irregularities were reported.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented the constituency.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after the two factions of the party - one led by Dhinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam - staked a claim to it.

Mallikarjuna was arrested for allegedly facilitating a Rs 50-crore deal between Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar.

Dhinakaran has been accused of arranging the money from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, ec bribery case, aiadmk amma, sukesh chandrashekar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon hack: Top 5 ways to protect your smartphone against water

(Representational image/Pixabay)
 

Priyanka’s production house to enter Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. SLB has directed PeeCee in his hit period drama 'Bajirao Mastani', where she played the role of Kashibai.
 

Galti Se Mistake song: Ranbir goes wild with his crazy antics; Anurag makes a cameo

All in all, ‘Galti Se Mistake’ song seems to be heading towards the right spot to become yet another chartbuster featuring Ranbir.
 

Watch: Salman is a heartbroken mess in Tinka Tinka Dil Mera from Tubelight

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Bengaluru locals save ‘dead’ lake using unique method

Residents of JP Nagar in Bengaluru worked together with the lake development authority to use a device called ‘trash boom’ to clean the lake in the city. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Google assigns version number 8.0 to Android O

The build is available to download on Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel and Pixel XL as an over-the-air (OTA) update.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

ACB nabs TSPDCL engineer

He demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh and later cut it to Rs 80,000. (Representational Image)

Abducted Andhra Pradesh girl found in J&K’s Samba, rescued

Guntur Rural SP K Narayan Naik said that kidnapper S. Nageswara Rao earlier worked in BSF and was dismissed. (Representational Image)

Key accused of Saharanpur violence, Chandrashekhar, nabbed from Himachal

Police arrest Saharanpur violence and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar from Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File/Representation)

Police nabs third accused in Manesar gang-rape case

UP police arrest third accused in Manesar gang-rape case. (Photo: File/Representation)

Telangana: NGOs facilitating triple talaq under guise of counselling centres

NGOs in the south and west zones of Hyderabad facilitate triple talaq for Muslim couples under the guise of family counselling centres.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham