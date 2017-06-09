Chennai BJP office receives bomb threat, parcel with gunpowder

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Chennai received a bomb threat from an unknown person on Friday.
The BJP office reported to the the local police that they received a parcel containing gunpowder and other explosive related materials along with a threat note.
An investigation has been launched to ascertain the source and sender of the parcel.
On June 7, few unidentified assailants hurled a petrol bomb at the Trivandrum district committee office of BJP.
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)