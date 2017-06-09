Nation, Crime

Bombs hurled at CPI-M office in Kozhikode; none injured

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
One of bombs exploded while another was recovered from the compound of the office and defused, police said.
Representational Image. (Photo: File/AFP)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File/AFP)

Kozhikode: Some unidentified persons hurled two bombs at the CPI-M district office Kozhikode early on Friday, police said.

They said no one was injured in the incident which left window panes in the front portion of the building damaged.

One of bombs exploded while another was recovered from the compound of the office and defused, police said.

A group of persons came and threw the bombs at the office at about 1:30 am, they added.

CPI-M sources said party district secretary P Mohanan arrived at the office a few minutes before the incident but escaped unhurt.

They alleged that RSS activists were behind the attack.

The incident came two days after bombs were hurled at the BJP district office in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP had alleged that CPI-M workers were behind the June 7 incident when two unidentified persons threw a 'petrol' bomb.

The attack on BJP office came in the backdrop of the attempt to manhandle CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi by two members of a fringe Hindu outfit.

Tags: sitaram yechury, communist party, explosion, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

