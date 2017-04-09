Two man misbehave with Osmania Medical College female student

Hyderabad: A drunk man got roughed up by locals and ended up with a dressing down from the cops after he along with another man teased a female student of the Osmania Medical College on Friday night. The incident took place after 8.30 pm at Turrebaz Khan Road, in front of the Medical College.

The girl was walking to her hostel near Esamiya Bazaar, Koti, when the duo, who got down from an autorickshaw, followed her and started making lewd remarks. As she shouted for help, students and locals ran in, caught hold of one man and roughed him up while the other fled for his life. Cops were called in. They arrested the man, Syed Kasim. He turned out to be local vendor.

“The girl was walking to her hostel and some other students were walking a short distance behind her. The two men were inebriated, and started making vulgar gestures,” said an official from Sultan Bazaar police.

A petty case was filed against the two, as the girl did not want to lodge a formal complaint. Inspector P. Shiva Shankar Rao said: “None of the students wanted to lodge a formal complaint.”