MP: Mother slits throat of 1-yr-old child crying for milk, arrested

Dhar (MP): In a shocking incident, a woman lost her temper and allegedly slit the throat of her one-year-old daughter crying for milk, in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Thursday.

No one was present when the woman allegedly killed the infant with a sickle.

Neighbours noticed that the child had fallen silent abruptly and then saw the woman leaving the house without the child. She had allegedly gone to a relative's place, according to NDTV.

Sensing that something was not right, a relative along the neighbours forced open the door of the house only to find the child lying in a pool of blood.

"Anita killed her toddler allegedly because the infant was constantly crying demanding milk. She lost her temper and used a sharp weapon to end her daughter's life. We are investigating the matter," said a police official.

The accused mother was arrested and the body of the child was sent for post-mortem.