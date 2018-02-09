search on deccanchronicle.com
MP: Mother slits throat of 1-yr-old child crying for milk, arrested

Published Feb 9, 2018
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
No one was present when the woman allegedly killed the infant with a sickle.
Sensing that something was not right, a relative along the neighbours forced open the door of the house only to find the child lying in a pool of blood. (Photo: ANI)
Dhar (MP): In a shocking incident, a woman lost her temper and allegedly slit the throat of her one-year-old daughter crying for milk, in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Thursday.

No one was present when the woman allegedly killed the infant with a sickle.

 

Neighbours noticed that the child had fallen silent abruptly and then saw the woman leaving the house without the child. She had allegedly gone to a relative's place, according to NDTV.

Sensing that something was not right, a relative along the neighbours forced open the door of the house only to find the child lying in a pool of blood.

"Anita killed her toddler allegedly because the infant was constantly crying demanding milk. She lost her temper and used a sharp weapon to end her daughter's life. We are investigating the matter," said a police official.

The accused mother was arrested and the body of the child was sent for post-mortem. 

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




