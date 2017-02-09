 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara have steadied the Indian innings after KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first over. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: Vijay, Pujara steady Indian innings
 
Nation, Crime

Mumbai: Man kills self; makes it look like murder for insurance claim

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Kerala-based gold merchant made his suicide look like murder as he wanted his kin to claim the insurance amount of Rs 5 lakh.
 Representational image

Mumbai: Nearly a month after police registered a case of murder after a Kerala-based gold merchant was found hanging at a lodge in suburban Chembur, it has come to light that the man had actually committed suicide, but made it look like murder as he wanted his kin to claim the insurance amount of Rs 5 lakh. Police have arrested three persons for abetment.

According to investigators, deceased S Satish, who was debt-ridden, wanted his death to appear like a murder, so that his family could claim insurance.

Satish's body was found hanging on January 14 with his wrist slit, following which police had registered a case of murder.

Police have arrested Martin, Riyaz, who was an aide of Satish, and Shravan on the charge of abetment of suicide in the course of investigation. "After the body was recovered, we lodged a case of murder and started investigating the matter. Based on the CCTV footage available at the lodge and other details, we arrested three persons, including Riyaz," DCP (Zone VI) Shahaji Umap said.

It was found that the businessman had slit his wrist and asked his associate Riyaz to tie his hands to a bed. In order to make it look like a murder, he asked Riyaz to leave the room and lock it from outside. He later hanged himself from the ceiling fan, the official said.

"Satish did this as he wanted his family to claim his insurance policy amount of Rs five lakh," Umap said.

Satish had taken a home loan and was afraid that bank might go after his family if it was established that he had committed suicide. He was also facing other business-related issues, police said. Further investigation into the matter is on.

Tags: suicide, debts, insurance
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

