Madhya Pradesh: 15-year-old raped by duo, burnt while she cries for help

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 8, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
As the girl cried for help, the accused poured kerosene kept in the house on her and set her on fire.
A 15-year-old girl was raped and set on fire by two people at Deval village, some 100 km from the Sagar district headquarters. (Representational Image)
Sagar: A 15-year-old girl was raped and set on fire by two people at Deval village, some 100 km from the Sagar district headquarters, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

 

The girl, with 80 per cent burn injuries, has been admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital, said sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Dhakad of Bhangarh police station.

Sarvesh Sen (21) and another person, who is suspected to be a minor, entered the girl's house on Thursday night when she was asleep and raped her, he said.

As she cried for help, the accused poured kerosene kept in the house on her and set her on fire, he said.

“One accused is arrested. Search for the other is on. Three teams have been formed. The girl is under-treatment and stable now,” Satyendra Kumar Shukla, SP Sagar said.

The girl had lost her father some years ago. Her mother had gone to visit the girl's maternal grandmother who lives on the outskirts of the village.

The girl's grand-father, who is very old and deaf, was sleeping outside the house when the incident took place, sub-inspector Dhakad said.

District Superintendent of Police S Shukla said that Sarvesh Sen was arrested, while the other accused, who is possibly a minor, is absconding.

A case under IPC section 376 (d) (gangrape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.

Tags: rape, crime, 15-year-old raped, burnt, minor raped
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar




