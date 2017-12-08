search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala: Father strangulates teen daughter to death in a fit of rage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2017, 6:36 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 7:03 am IST
Shashi was arrested and produced before First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Parappanangadi on Thursday.
 Representational image

Malappuram: An 18-year-old girl was strangled to death by her father in Peruvallur near Thenhippalam in the district on Wednesday night in a fit of rage as she always sided with the mother in their confrontations over alleged illicit relations.  The brutal incident came to light on Thursday morning when the father, Shashi, 46, surrendered before the Thenhippalam Police admitting the crime. According to the police, he strangled Shalu using a bath towel at midnight at their rented quarters at Peruvallur, and he spent the whole night with the body.

Shalu’s mother Shylaja had gone to Perinthalmanna to meet her relatives.  Shashi was arrested and produced before First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Parappanangadi on Thursday. According to the investigation officer, E. Sunil Kumar, inspector of Tirurangadi, Sashi was suspicious of his wife’s relations.

 

The allegation prompted frequent confrontations during which Shalu always sided with the mother, which led him to doubt Shalu as well. A native of Venjaramood in Thiruvananthapuram, he has been residing in Peruvallur with family for the past 20 years. Shalu was preparing for PSC exams after completing higher secondary from Peruvallur Govt Higher Secondary School last year.

