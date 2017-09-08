Nation, Crime

Photographers beaten for clicking Shilpa, Raj Kundra at Mumbai restaurant

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
As Shetty along with her husband was about to leave the place, photographers took their pictures that triggered the scuffle.
The men in the video were seen hitting and punching each other while another man tried to mediate. (Photo: Videograb)
Mumbai: A video footage on Friday showed a brawl between bouncers and two photographers over clicking pictures of actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra as they were leaving a restaurant.

The men in the video were seen hitting and punching each other while another man tried to mediate.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the couple visited a restaurant. As Shetty along with her husband was about to leave the place, photographers took their pictures that further triggered the scuffle.

An FIR has been registered with the Mumbai Police.

Tags: shilpa shetty, raj kundra, first investigation report, mumbai police, video footage
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




