Photographers beaten for clicking Shilpa, Raj Kundra at Mumbai restaurant

The men in the video were seen hitting and punching each other while another man tried to mediate. (Photo: Videograb)

Mumbai: A video footage on Friday showed a brawl between bouncers and two photographers over clicking pictures of actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra as they were leaving a restaurant.

Scuffle b/w bouncers of a restaurant& 2 photographers for taking pics of Shilpa Shetty&Raj Kundra while leaving,y'day.FIR registered #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lO8ASrU8RV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

The incident took place on Thursday night when the couple visited a restaurant. As Shetty along with her husband was about to leave the place, photographers took their pictures that further triggered the scuffle.

An FIR has been registered with the Mumbai Police.