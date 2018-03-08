search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Four Rohingyas held by Balapur police for fake Aadhaar card

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Mar 8, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Inspector S. Mohan Reddy said that the four had managed to obtain the identity documents with the help of a few brokers in the city.
Aadhaar card
 Aadhaar card

Hyderabad: Balapur Police on Wednesday arrested four Rohingyas, including a woman, for fraudulently obtaining identification documents including Aadhaar, Electoral Photo Identity Card, and driving licence. The arrested have been identified as Hameed Hussain, 21; Rajina Akhtar, 20; Haroon Ameen, 25; and Noor Alam, 22, all staying in Balapur camps.

Inspector S. Mohan Reddy said that the four had managed to obtain the identity documents with the help of a few brokers in the city. 

 

“The four persons managed to get the voter identity card and a driving licence with the help of a few brokers. They managed to get Aadhaar from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, a couple of years ago, during their stay there. We are trying to track down those who helped them,” the inspector said. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea of Rohingyas seeking education and healthcare on the lines of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who are given such facilities in Tamil Nadu.

Tags: balapur, rohingyas, aadhaar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 5 teased for India, expected to launch on 14 March

The Redmi 5 is essentially an upgrade to the Redmi 4 from 2017 with all the modern elements. (Photo: Redmi 5 from China)
 

Holiday declared for Telangana women staff on March 8

Telangana govt has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on Thursday. ()
 

GTA 6 rumoured to have a female protagonist in Vice City, could launch in 2022

The worlds of GTA have always shown a sarcastic approach to the society from men’s perspective. (Representative Photo: GTA 5, courtesy: Rockstar Games)
 

This man’s old iPhone 6s works like new after battery replacement

The cost of replacing the battery on an old iPhone will cost up to Rs 2,600 for Indian users, which is comparatively much cheaper than going for a brand new unit.
 

Buying a new TV? Read this first

Screen size is one of the biggest deciding factors while opting for the TV.
 

Greek man left confused and unable to speak after being bitten by his cat

Cat bites can be damaging through infections and may lead to permanent disabilities (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Rajasthan: Dalit youth's half-burnt body found days after friend killed on Holi

Ajay’s death is allegedly linked to 16-year old Neeraj Jatav’s alleged murder by a mob on Holi following dispute over the songs that were being played. (Representational Image)

22-yr-old Hyd man sexually assaults 77-yr-old woman, attempts to kill her

The accused was going to his house when he noticed the elderly woman alone in her house. He then entered her house and sexually assaulted her. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Gang loots jewellery shop, public nab one

A six-member armed gang struck a jewellery shop on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday night. (Representational image)

Karnataka High Court to hear Mohammed Nalapad's bail plea today

Mohammed Nalapad Haris

Bengaluru: Woman, son fall from police inspector’s flat, die

The deceased, Maunesh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham