Mercedes hit-and-run case: Delhi businessman held for killing17-year-old

New Delhi: A 27-year-old businessman was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the Mercedes hit-and-run case in which a 17-year-old boy was killed in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

The businessman was arrested by the Crime Branch from Rajouri Garden, said a senior police officer.

The offending vehicle has been seized, he added. Police suspect that the businessman was drunk at the time of the mishap. The accused along with his friend was going towards an eatery when the accident took place, the officer said.

The victim, Atul Arora, was returning home on a scooter from a function when the Mercedes rammed into his vehicle on March 5.

The impact of the collision was such that the victim was flung in the air and suffered severe head injuries.

Police had recovered some accessories, including the logo and the grill, from the accident spot, which had suggested that the scooty was hit by the high-end vehicle.