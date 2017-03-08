Nation, Crime

Mercedes hit-and-run case: Delhi businessman held for killing17-year-old

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2017, 11:13 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 11:14 am IST
The accused along with his friend was going towards an eatery when the accident took place, killing a 17-year-old boy.
The impact of the collision was such that the victim was flung in the air and suffered severe head injuries. (Photo: ANI)
 The impact of the collision was such that the victim was flung in the air and suffered severe head injuries. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A 27-year-old businessman was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the Mercedes hit-and-run case in which a 17-year-old boy was killed in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

The businessman was arrested by the Crime Branch from Rajouri Garden, said a senior police officer.

The offending vehicle has been seized, he added. Police suspect that the businessman was drunk at the time of the mishap. The accused along with his friend was going towards an eatery when the accident took place, the officer said.

The victim, Atul Arora, was returning home on a scooter from a function when the Mercedes rammed into his vehicle on March 5.

The impact of the collision was such that the victim was flung in the air and suffered severe head injuries.

Police had recovered some accessories, including the logo and the grill, from the accident spot, which had suggested that the scooty was hit by the high-end vehicle.

Tags: mercedes hit-and-run, crime branch

Related Stories

Initial investigation suggests that speeding is the cause of the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Speeding Mercedes kills Delhi teen riding scooty on the spot

The accused Mercedes driver is said to have fled from the spot after the accident.
06 Mar 2017 9:49 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Justin Trudeau’s wife drives Twitter crazy, asks men to celebrate Women’s Day

She posted a photo of herself and her husband -- who proudly declares himself a feminist -- showing them holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes. (Photo: AP)
 

You could soon buy Versace, Prada goods via WhatsApp: report

WhatsApp has over 1 billion active users worldwide and over 200 million in India alone.
 

OPPO buys Team India sponsorship rights for Rs 1,079 crore

The team sponsor, now OPPO, gets its commercial logo on both the men's and women's kits of the Indian cricket team. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Katrina Kaif sets temperatures soaring with this sizzling bikini pic

The picture that Katrina shared on Facebook.
 

Karan shares endearing post after Bipasha is accused of being 'unprofessional'

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu had got married in 2016.
 

New leaked images show Galaxy S8, S8+ side by side

Samsung Galaxy S8
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Woman bludgeons husband to death after quarrel over medicines

Representational image

Hyderabad: MIM MLA booked for 'assaulting' TRS woman worker

Representational image

Former Congress minister tries to buy puppies online, duped of Rs 59,000

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (Photo: PTI)

7 minor girls from orphanage raped in Kerala's Wayanad, 6 accused arrested

Representational Image

Animal trophies worth Rs 2 crore seized

The trophies seized by the police and the arrested accused
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham