Maharashtra: Felicitated doctors held for illegal abortions

Khidrapure was absconding and nabbed by the Miraj police from Belgaum in Karnataka. (Representational image)

Mumbai: A homoeopathic doctor who allegedly conducted foeticides at his clinic in Sangli district of western Maharashtra was arrested from neighbouring Karnataka on Tuesday, police said.

Babasaheb Khidrapure who runs Bharti Hospital at Mhaisal village in Sangli was arrested a day after 19 aborted foetuses were found alongside a road, within a walking distance from the hospital.

He was absconding and nabbed by the Miraj police from Belgaum in Karnataka. “We have sent DNA samples of the 19 foetuses to the lab to ascertain their gender,” Sangli SP Dattatray Shinde said. This came to light when a patient died on March 1 after a botched medical termination of pregnancy.