Hyderabad: 70-year-old shows 'porn' to minor, rapes her

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2017, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
According to a complaint lodged by the minor girl's parents, the accused allegedly raped her on December 28.
Hyderabad: A septuagenarian man allegedly raped an 11-year-old school girl after showing her "porn" videos in Injapur area here, police said on Wednesday.

Krishna, aged 70, a carpenter, was known to the family of the victim, Vanasthalipuram Police Station Inspector S Murali Krishna said.

The accused allegedly showed the girl "porn" videos and later "sexually assaulted" her in his house, the Inspector said, adding, they registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Asked if the accused was taken into custody, the police officer refused to comment and said further investigations are on.

